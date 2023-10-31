Lawrence Sher, cinematographer of DC and Todd Phillips' Joker films, gave an exciting tease for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led sequel.

Risky business

Speaking to Definition Magazine (via Discussing Film), Sher spilled about the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. He provided an update on the film's progress as well as giving the film a “risky” tease. “Next year we're releasing the new Joker movie, and we're currently in the final stages of post-production,” he said. “It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprsing for people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it.”

Joker 2 will be released five years after its predecessor. The first film followed an aspiring comic, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who descends into madness in Gotham City. Robert De Niro also starred in the film as Murray Franklin, a late night talk show host.

Joaquin Phoenix is returning as the titular character and is joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz is also reprising her role from the first film. Joining the cast are the likes of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lolland, and Harry Laytey.

Todd Phillips also returns to direct the DC sequel and will re-team with Scott Silver to co-write the script. His first Joker film is the highest-grossing October release of all time. Warner Bros and DC were likely taken aback at the success of the first film. While it could have been a standalone film, the over $1 billion made at the box office spoke. Phillips and Phoenix agreed to return and it remains to be seen what exactly this sequel entails.