Jordyn Woods is denying that her latest Instagram post was shady towards Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), Woods posted a photo of her wearing a custom black and yellow varsity jacket. The jacket had her infamous Red Table Talk line “I don’t need your situation,” on the front.

Back in 2019, when Woods was still BFFs with Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner, she found herself in the middle of a scandal when reports claimed she was the woman that Thompson cheated on the Good American founder with.

Woods formally addressed the situation with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. While some reports alleged that they were “making out” and that the model was “sitting on his lap” she cleared up everything stating that they only kissed. She added that there was no tongue or any feelings involved as well.

That being said, Woods went back on Instagram to address the “shady” jacket.

There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all.”

Tristan Thompson apologizes for Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

This season on The Kardashians, Thompson went on an apology tour and one person he spoke to was Kylie and how the situation with Jordyn affected their friendship.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, adding that she and Woods are still cool, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”