It is a top 15 Big 12 match-up as Kansas visits Baylor. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Baylor prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Kansas comes into the game sitting at 21-7 on the year while sitting 9-6 in conference play. They are ranked seventh in the nation, and they are third in the Big 12 standings right now. They are coming off a loss, and their first loss at home in their last 19 games. Last time out, they faced BYU. Kansas had the lead at halftime, but BYU would make a strong comeback, capped off by a late 7-0 run to get the 76-68 victory over Kansas.
Meanwhile, Baylor is 20-8 on the year, ranked 15th in the nation, and sitting 9-6 in conference play as well. They have lost two of their last three though. First, it was a six-point loss to BYU, before falling by six to Houston. Last time out, it was a win over TCU, as Baylor won 62-54. This is the second time Baylor has faced Kansas. The first one was in Kansas, and Kansas took a 64-61 victory.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Baylor Odds
Kansas: +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline: +150
Baylor: -4.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -182
Over: 145.5 (-110)
Under: 145.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor
Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas ranks 16th in KenPoms' adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 46th on offense and tenth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas sits 84th in the nation in points per game this year but is first in the nation in assists per game. Further, they are seventh in the nation in shooting percentage. Kansas is led by Kevin McCullar Jr. He has missed the last two games due to injury but is expected to play in this game. He comes in with 19.0 points per game this year while shooting 46.3 percent from the field this year. He has also been the primary three-point man, coming away with 37 of 105 three attempts this year. Meanwhile, Hunter Dickinson comes in with 18.3 points per game this year. He is shooting great, making 55.5 percent of his shots from the field. Also helping the offense is Dajuan Harris Jr. He comes in with just 8.4 points per game, but his 6.5 assists per game leads the team.
Kanas sits 115th in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 26th in the nation in defensive rebounds on the season. This is led by Hunter Dickinson. He comes in with 10.9 rebounds per game this year while being an overall force in the middle. He is also helped by McCullar, who comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game of his own.
The Kansas defense is 66th in the nation in total points against this year but is 30th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kansas is great at forcing turnovers. McCullar leads the way with 1.5 steals per game, but four men in the starting five come in with over one steal per game on the year. Further, Hunter Dickinson is great on this side of the game as well, coming away with 1.2 blocks per game this year while having a steal per game.
Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win
Baylor comes into the game ranked 14th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor is 24th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting second in the nation in three-point percentage. Baylor is led on offense by Ja'Kobe Walter this year. He comes in with 14.8 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three this year. RayJ Dennis is second on the team in points, with 13.3 points per game this year, and he is the leader in assists, with 6.6 per game. Meanwhile, Langston Love has been a great three-point shooter this year. He comes in with 11.1 points per game this year but is hitting 49.3 percent from three on the year.
Baylor is 175th in rebounding this year, and struggles on defensive rebounding, sitting 149th in defensive rebound percentage. This is led by Yves Meissi. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Bridges and Ja'Kobe Walter come in both averaging over 4.4 rebounds per game this year.
Baylor is 123rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 195th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They average just 6.9 steals per game this year, but Jayden Nunn, Ja'Kobe Walter, and RayJ Dennis come in with over a steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Missi comes in with 1.6 blocks per game.
Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick
This will be an amazing top 15 clash between contrasting styles. Kansas has a solid defense that can be stifling at times. Still, they have an offense that can be inconsistent at times, and the Baylor defense is solid in its own right. Baylor is a solid offensive team, and great from behind the arc. If Kansas does not slow that down, it will be a blow-out, but still, expect a Baylor win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -4.5 (-104)