Kim Kardashian, the influential entrepreneur and social media icon, finds herself embroiled in a legal battle with the Donald Judd Foundation over allegations of using knockoff Judd furniture in a promotional video for her skincare brand SKKN. The lawsuit, filed by the foundation, accuses Kardashian of misrepresenting the furniture as authentic Donald Judd pieces, which the foundation claims are actually knockoffs crafted by a West Hollywood interior designer, TMZ reports.
In the promotional YouTube video for SKKN, Kardashian showcases the furniture and attributes it to Donald Judd, stating that the tables seamlessly blend with the seats and praising their quality. However, the Judd Foundation asserts that the furniture featured in the video is not authentic Judd furniture but rather imitations produced by Clements Design Inc.
The foundation alleges that Kardashian's use of the Judd trademark creates the false impression of an association between her brand and Donald Judd, which the foundation strictly prohibits. The lawsuit claims that Kardashian's statement in the video is misleading and deceptive, as it implies an endorsement or affiliation with the Judd Foundation that does not exist.
Moreover, the foundation asserts that the sale of Judd furniture is integral to its financial stability, with revenue from the designs accounting for a significant portion of its income. The foundation emphasizes the authenticity and value of genuine Judd furniture, which includes tables priced at $90,000 and chairs at $9,000 each.
Efforts to resolve the issue amicably reportedly failed, with the foundation demanding the removal of the video, the destruction of the furniture, and a public statement from Kim Kardashian. While Kardashian's representatives offered to make a social media post supporting the foundation, the negotiations ultimately broke down, leading to the lawsuit.
Response from Kim Kardashian's Team
In response to the lawsuit, representatives for Kim Kardashian promptly addressed the allegations made by the Donald Judd Foundation. Clements Design Inc., Kardashian's design team, refuted the claims of using knockoff Judd furniture and asserted that they had previously communicated with the foundation about the differences between the furniture featured in the video and genuine Judd pieces.
According to Clements Design Inc., they made efforts to resolve the issue over a year ago, with the foundation's prior counsel acknowledging the distinctions between the furniture in Kardashian's office and authentic Judd furniture. However, despite attempts to reach a resolution, the foundation allegedly remained unwilling to settle on reasonable terms.
Clements Design Inc. expressed that the lawsuit surprised them and emphasized that the claims made by the foundation have no merit. They highlighted their willingness to engage in discussions and address any concerns raised by the foundation but noted that they had not heard from the foundation in over a year before the foundation served them.
As the legal dispute unfolds, both parties remain steadfast in their positions, with Kardashian's team asserting the authenticity of the furniture and the foundation standing firm in its allegations of misrepresentation. The outcome of the lawsuit will determine the resolution of this contentious issue between Kardashian and the Donald Judd Foundation.