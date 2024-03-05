Amazon MGM Studios secures Kim Kardashian project. According to Deadline, the studios emerged victorious in a heated bidding contest for an untitled thriller script penned by Natalie Krinsky.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly lined up to both star in and produce the film. The deal, which came after a fierce competition involving five studios, sees Bruna Papandrea joining the project as a producer. Through her banner, Made Up Stories, alongside Krinsky.
Specifics about the movie remains unknown, but sources hint that it's a thriller custom-tailored for Kardashian. Amazon's acquisition marks Kim Kardashian's second significant project sale following Netflix's acquisition of her comedy “The Fifth Wheel.” Just during the Thanksgiving period.
The reality star was also heavily involved in developing the project. Going to all the meetings where they talk about the movie with Krinsky. She's likely to be just as involved in promoting the movie as she was with The Fifth Wheel.
Kardashian's journey into acting has gained momentum. Notably with her scene-stealing role in the recent season of FX's ‘American Horror Story.' Krinsky also has her fair share of recognition. Known for her contributions to hit series like ‘Gossip Girl' and ‘Grey's Anatomy,' she made her feature directorial debut with The Broken Hearts Gallery.
Meanwhile, Papandrea's production banner, Made Up Stories, garnered significant acclaim. With a string of successful series and films under its belt, including Netflix's ‘Pieces of Her' and Apple TV+'s ‘Roar.'
Represented by WME, Krinsky is additionally backed by Brillstein and attorneys Tara Kole and Tiffany Graddick. Papandrea's representation extends to attorney Barry Littman.