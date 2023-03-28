De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings had a chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 NBA postseason with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening. Unfortunately, the 16-year draught continues on…at least for a little while longer.

A tightly contested affair right from the jump, the two playoff-hopeful clubs gave a playoff-like atmosphere out in River City for a full 48 minutes of regulation. In the end, however, it was the visiting Wolves who squeaked out the victory.

Following the game, Fox was asked when, in specific, he saw the game “get out of hand” for the Kings. In response, the 25-year-old noted that the team’s long-range play was a major factor in their ultimate demise.

“I mean, we weren’t able to get stops when we needed but we also shot 18% from three, so,” De’Aaron Fox said.

The All-Star point guard made his return on Sunday following a one-game absence against the Phoenix Suns due to a hamstring injury.

In 35 minutes played he had himself a quality performance, as he went on to drop 29 points, 6 assists, and 4 boards while shooting 50.0% from the floor. Unfortunately, he also found himself aiding in his team’s faulty long-range shooting, as he converted on just 16.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The Kings will now look to try and secure a playoff berth Wednesday night, as they’ll be on the road visiting the Portland Trail Blazers. Though De’Aaron Fox admitted that the team wanted to achieve said feat at home in front of their fans, he would state that “regardless of where we do it at I think people are going to be appreciative and people are going to love it.”