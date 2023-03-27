A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At the moment, the Sacramento Kings are just two games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West. They have a big game coming up on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who for their part, are also fighting for positioning in the conference. De’Aaron Fox missed Sacramento’s last game — a 135-127 win over the Phoenix Suns — due to a hamstring injury, so at this point, the fans want to know if the All-Star point guard will be available for Monday’s showdown.

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Timberwolves

The good news for Kings fans everywhere is that Fox will be back in the lineup against Minnesota. This is after it was confirmed that the 25-year-old is good to go for Monday’s contest, per Kings beat reporter James Ham of ESPN. De’Aaron Fox’s availability is obviously a welcome development for Sacramento, considering how he was actually initially tagged as questionable to play due to soreness in his right hamstring.

There is also no other player on the Kings’ injury list, which means that they will be at full strength against the Timberwolves. Minnesota, on the other hand, will be without Karl-Anthony Towns and Matt Ryan due to respective injuries. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell have both been tagged as questionable to play.

Fox and the Kings are currently in possession of a 45-29 record with just eight games remaining in the regular season. The Suns are in fourth place but are a full six games behind the Kings. At this point, Sacramento is virtually guaranteed a Top 3 finish in the West.