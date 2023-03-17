Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox reacted to the Kings earning their first winning record in 16 years, ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps wrote in a Friday article.

“I don’t think anybody on our team was coming into the season like, ‘We want a winning record,'” De’Aaron Fox said. “But I think it’s good. I think it’s good for the franchise, it’s good for the city, it’s good for the fan base to finally get that out of the way.

“But, for us, we know that we still want to do bigger things.”

In head coach Mike Brown’s first season with the team, Sacramento earned its 42nd win in a 101-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets, its highest win total since the 2005-06 season, according to Basketball Reference. Guard Mike Bibby led the team in scoring that season, while forward Peja Stojaković placed third on the Kings with 16.5 points per game in one of his final seasons in Sacramento.

Of its 42 wins, Sacramento has lit the beam 21 times so far in the 2022-23 season, highlighted by a 153-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets in November. De’Aaron Fox scored 14 points and dished nine assists against the then-Kevin Durant-led Nets, complimenting the 31 points and three-steal performance from guard Terence Davis off the bench.

The Kings sit 0.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for second place in the Western Conference and 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for first. The incredible Kings run was enough for ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to boldly predict the team’s recent future in a March tweet.

“Y’all keep thinking something sweet about the Kings,” wrote Perkins. “I REPEAT the Sacramento Kings are going to the Western Conference Finals this year. Carry the hell on…”

The Kings will face off against the Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday in Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports California.