Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Brittany, made a “really hard” decision to end her engagement with ex-fiancé Alex Manos. Farrah said that her relationship will play out during the second season of Buying Beverly Hills which is out now on Netflix.
“The whole season, I was dealing with a lot, obviously, trying to focus on my career having so much going on in the family, in my own personal relationship,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
In the teaser for the season, Mauricio Umansky, Farrah's stepfather says, “I try not to deal with it too much, not to ask. She likes to hide her emotions a lot” in terms of her former relationship with Manos. Farrah's father is Kyle's first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.
“It feels like the relationship is stalled right now. I know Farrah wants the fairy tale — but the reality is that marriages are difficult — and I'm really glad and proud that Farrah is taking her time trying to figure out what to do because marriage is a huge commitment and even the best marriages sometimes don't work,” Umansky said of Farrah.
Farrah and Manos were dating since 2018.
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' Relationship
Richards' daughter's relationship is not the only one that plays out in season two of Buying Beverly Hills. Umansky recently noted that it would have been odd to leave out their relationship woes off camera.
Umansky told People that he and Richards had a “choice” to not speak about their separation on Buying Beverly Hills but he admitted that it “would’ve been awkward on television.”
“The reality is that we are going through our issues after being married for 28, 29 years. We did it and we chose to put it on camera and it was great, and now the audience gets to see the way that we interacted with each other.”
Richards and Umansky announced their separation last summer but they were still sharing their home with their daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told People at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
Umansky and Richards also cleared the rumors that they were getting a divorce.
“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”
Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is out now on Netflix.