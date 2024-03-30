When Rihanna is not selling records or makeup, she's giving housewives great advice. Kyle Richards told the story of when Rihanna was in Kemo Sabi and she was in Aspen the pop star gave her great advice amid her split with her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.
“She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around,” explained Richards to “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast.
Richards said that Rihanna is a huge fan of the show and that she gave her “all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we’re handling things.”
“I haven’t told anybody this,” she continued. “But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ She said, ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’”
“I was like, ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.’ She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out.”
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Announce Separation
Richards and Umansky announced their separation last summer, but they were still sharing their home with their daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told People at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
During the second season of Buying Beverly Hills which premiered on March 22 on Netflix, the former couple sits down with their daughters and lets them know that they are going through a rough path in their marriage. The conversation is prompted by a news alert that the two were no longer together. Umansky and Richards also cleared the rumors that they were getting a divorce.
“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”