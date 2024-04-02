Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are taking a “break” from therapy amid their separation. The couple who has been married for 27 years announced their separation last year as they debunked divorce rumors.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told People at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”
How Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards After “Break” From Therapy?
Richards revealed during an Amazon Live session on Monday (April 1)alongside their daughter Alexia Umansky, that she and Mauricio have taken a break from therapy.
“We’re just taking a break from that,” she said. “But we get along very well and we’re really good friends.”
Mauricio and Kyle share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. The pair also shares Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany. Kyle had Farrah with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.
During the second season of Buying Beverly Hills which premiered on March 22 on Netflix, the former couple sits down with their daughters and lets them know that they are going through a rough path in their marriage. The conversation is prompted by a news alert that the two were no longer together.
Umansky told People that he and Richards had a “choice” to not speak about their separation on Buying Beverly Hills but he admitted that it “would’ve been awkward on television.”
“The reality is that we are going through our issues after being married for 28, 29 years. We did it and we chose to put it on camera and it was great, and now the audience gets to see the way that we interacted with each other.”
Richards broke down last year sharing her struggles on her own show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star has had a lot of changes in the past year including her separation as well as her relationship with her sister Kathy and a loss of a best friend in 2022.
“I told the girls in the beginning I was having a hard time and I just had to figure it out myself. I’d also come off of having a very difficult time [at] the reunion with my sister Kathy, that was very painful,” she shared tearing up. “I’d also lost my best friend to suicide…it was a lot of stuff for me going on and I was just trying to keep it together.”
“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit,” she continued. “My 3 girls still live at home…he was busy doing DWTS so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”