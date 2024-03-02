Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood has been granted a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, model Yasmine Lopez, following a series of disturbing incidents, TMZ reports. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Wood alleges that Lopez, the mother of his 8-month-old son, Kobe Sean, has been causing chaos in his life since their breakup in December 2022.
Video of Yasmine Lopez jumping over Christian Wood's fence and vandalizing his car. pic.twitter.com/2x1gCqQjtT
— Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) February 24, 2024
The most recent incident occurred on February 23, 2024, when Lopez and her friends allegedly trespassed at Wood's California residence, vandalizing his Mercedes-Benz by scratching the hood and doors. Lopez then reportedly entered Wood's property and refused to leave, prompting neighbors to call the police, resulting in her arrest.
This incident is just one of several detailed in the court documents. Wood claims that in August 2023, Lopez broke into his home in Encino, destroying property and attempting to physically harm him. Additionally, in January 2023, while Wood was playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Lopez allegedly trespassed at his home and spray-painted his Lamborghini.
In addition to property damage, Wood accuses Lopez of getting physical with him on numerous occasions and alienating him from their son. As a result, Wood requested joint legal custody and primary physical custody of Kobe Sean.
As part of the restraining order, Lopez is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Christian Wood at all times, except for brief and peaceful contact related to their child. The order also prohibits Lopez from harassing, attacking, striking, threatening, or stalking Wood. Furthermore, Lopez can't possess a firearm while the order is active.
The temporary restraining order will expire on March 20, providing Wood with temporary relief from the turmoil caused by his ex-girlfriend.