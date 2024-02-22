The Lakers suffer a major injury blow coming out of the All-Star break.

Prior to the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers had been playing better basketball. They managed to climb over .500 albeit still being the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers first game after the break is on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors and they're already going to be short-handed without LeBron James. Christian Wood is also set to join James on the Lakers injury report due to a knee injury and he will be reevaluated in about two weeks as per ClutchPoints own Michael Corvo.

This is a new injury for the Lakers as Christian Wood played in their final game before the All-Star break, a win against the Utah Jazz. Wood is in his first season with the Lakers after signing a two-year contract in the offseason. He went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft yet has managed to carve out a decent NBA career to this point.

Prior to the break, Wood had played in 50 games for the Lakers including one start at a little over 17 minutes per game. He had been averaging 6.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 30.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 70.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Wood began his NBA career during the 2015-16 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then he has also played for Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. Except for the two-year stint with the Rockets from 2020-22, he has never been able to stick with a team for more than one season.