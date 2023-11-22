Christian Wood couldn't believe what he saw after Lakers star LeBron James threw a monstrous dunk in their win over the Jazz.

It's no secret that LeBron James is getting up there in terms of age. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers star was literally flabbergasted when he realized that he's older than Will Hardy, the head coach of their opponents on Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz. But time after time, James comes up with feats of athleticism that not only would leave fans in awe, but also would make them question how in the world the NBA's all-time leading scorer continues to be impervious to the effects of Father Time.

In fact, even James' teammates are left perplexed by the King's ability to defy gravity despite approaching the ripe young age of 39 years old in around a month's time, with Christian Wood dropping a perfectly understandable response to a thunderous dunk from James in the second quarter of the Lakers' 131-99 win over the Jazz that clinched them a spot in the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

“He can still dunk?” Wood said with a sly smirk on his face while standing on the Lakers bench after LeBron James threw down a one-handed tomahawk jam after driving baseline in the second quarter of their victory over the Jazz.

“He can still dunk?” Christian Wood’s reaction to LeBron’s THUNDEROUS dunk 🤣pic.twitter.com/sXzrKxe1m3 https://t.co/afjVZlAL5C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

LeBron James may have lost a step and lost a few inches off his vertical leap, but he's starting out from such a high athletic baseline that any drop-off doesn't remove him from the realm of the NBA's elite athletes. (He's like Vince Carter in that regard.) So yes, Christian Wood, James could indeed still dunk, and in fact, the King may even be more capable than you despite being 10 years your senior.

And it's not like all James can do on the court these days is dunk; in fact, he remains at the top of his game even though he's suffered a tiny decline in the athleticism department. Through 14 games played this year, James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, leading the Lakers to a 9-6 record in the early goings of the season. He remains the team's best scorer (his efficiency numbers are through the roof), best playmaker, and there's no reason to expect him to fall off anytime soon.