Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James just had a massive reality check this week. He recently discovered he's actually older than Utah Jazz second-year head coach Will Hardy.

The great @geeter3 asks LeBron James how he wraps his head around being older than Jazz coach Will Hardy. Great reaction pic.twitter.com/UxD2WGldWJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 22, 2023

“I'm older than who?” LeBron James said.

“I'm older than…oh, wow. Oh my goodness. I don't even mind. Yeah, that's a good one. You got me on that one. You got me on that one. That's crazy,” James said.

To put things in perspective, LeBron James is in his 21st NBA season. He will turn 39 years old in five weeks.

On the other hand, Will Hardy is in his second year as the Utah Jazz head coach. He is younger than the Lakers superstar by 37 months.

LeBron James entered the pro basketball ranks as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003-04 season. Will Hardy was a high school sophomore in Richmond, VA at the time.

Hardy became a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach when he was just 27 years old in 2015. Thirty-one-year-old LeBron James led the Cavs to their first NBA title several months later.

James has no reason to feel old. He has been averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for the Lakers this season.

King James scored 17 points in Los Angeles' 131-99 rout of Will Hardy's Jazz on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold improved to 9-6 on the season. The struggling Jazz lost for the 10th time in 14 games.

LeBron James conjured images of the 1980s Showtime Lakers despite playing just 24 minutes on Tuesday. He achieved a gaudy milestone in the process – James became the only NBA player to score 39,000 points in his career.

The Lakers' LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, we daresay he's getting better with age.