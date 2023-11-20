Lakers star LeBron James dropped 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists against the Rockets even when he's not fully healthy.

LeBron James, once again, defied Father Time as he propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to the 105-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. LeBron dropped 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting, along with six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. It was a complete and clutch performance for James, who continuously shows that he's the best player in the Purple and Gold franchise.

What makes James' performance even more amazing, however, was the fact that he was not at his 100 percent health. A guy who is turning 40 years old soon dropping an elite performance even when injured? Imagine how much more he could have produced if he was at his best.

James entered Sunday's contest initially listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report. He's dealing with a left calf strain, and he admitted after the win that the ailments he's dealing with continue to bother him.

“I guess I'm just in a really good groove right now,” James said when asked about the efficiency he's showing in his Year 21 in the NBA, per Spectrum SportsNet. However, after that, he shared: “I don't feel that great right now. Dealing with a couple of injuries, little under the weather right now, but I guess I'm just trusting the work. And then the competition got me going a little bit as well. My teammates needed me to be as great as I could be tonight, and I'm happy I was able to come through for them.”

"I guess I'm just in a really good groove right now." (37 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl) @KingJames pic.twitter.com/GDs1ndWW2p — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 20, 2023

LeBron James has always taken pride with how he has been taking care of his body, and the result of that was evident on Sunday and throughout the 2023-24 season.

The 39-year-old forward also previously talked about how he keeps his mind sharp to be able to produce on a nightly basis, and sure enough, James is doing an amazing job on that end as well. That much is clear as he was able to fight through the injury he's dealing with.

Of course the Lakers are expected to monitor James' health and be cautious of any ailment he's feeling as the season progresses. However, if it's a simple issue that he could tolerate, don't expect the King to sit down.