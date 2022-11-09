By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.

One of them happens to be four-time NBA champion John Salley, who himself stated many years ago that Carmelo Anthony should have been taken as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft over LeBron. Salley has since come to terms with his transgression, and he now has no issue with accepting how wrong he was with his initial assessment against the Lakers talisman:

“I thought Carmelo should have been the No. 1 pick and I had to apologize,” Salley told Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I was 100% wrong, I had no idea he was going to be this good. … He walks on the court and you get nervous.”

A lot of people knew that LeBron was going to be good, but not many can honestly say that they knew all along that James was going to reach the heights he has today. Even Salley himself, who once doubted LeBron’s legacy, can attest to this fact.

Right now, Salley is so blown away by LeBron that he sees him as somewhat of a second coming of another Lakers great in Magic Johnson:

“But to see him shoot like that, dribble like Magic, look for people like Magic, take over games like Magic. He’s the closest thing to Magic I’ve ever seen. Everybody talk about Michael. I’ve always said Magic.”

.@thejohnsalley apologized to LeBron after saying Carmelo Anthony should’ve been the #1 pick in 2003: “I was 100% wrong, I had no idea he was going to be this good…He walks on the court and you get nervous.” pic.twitter.com/1G5npF9sVl — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 8, 2022