The Los Angeles Lakers are hanging tight to the nine-seed in the Western Conference and with just seven games left in the 2023-24 NBA season, LeBron James and his squad will be looking for a chance to make history in the playoffs. To celebrate the Lakers' long history of success, Austin Reaves will drop another signature Rigorer AR1, titled '17 Rings', to remind everyone where to Lakers stand in basketball lore. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
It's been a hallmark year for Austin Reaves in terms of his brand off the court and his next release will celebrate the Lakers success on the court. Following a sell-out of his last ‘Valentine's Day' Rigorer AR1, Reaves will partner with sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW to collaborate on this upcoming pair. KICKS CREW has been the official and only launch partner for Rigorer and this will be the first time Reaves partners with a brand for a sneaker design.
“The KICKS CREW team has welcomed Rigorer and me into the crew like family, and we couldn't have been prouder to have a partner like them that has helped bring the AR1 to fans worldwide. This is why we chose them as our first collaboration on such an important release.”
Reaves went on to say, “The '17 Rings' colorway celebrates the championships that inspire me every day and the legends behind them.”
The Rigorer AR1 '17 Rings' will mark the seventh release for Austin Reaves' signature debut sneaker. The limited edition Lakers-inspired colorway combines the iconic yellow and purple hues along a white base. KICKS CREW branding is seen throughout the shoe and along the special edition packaging as well. To add to the Lakers' theme, all of the franchise's 17 NBA titles are etched on the inside of the tongue, complete with the years they've won. The inside panel of the shoes also features all the retired numbers in the Los Angeles Lakers organization.
Rigorer AR1 '17 Rings'
The Rigorer AR1 is the brand's highest performing basketball sneaker in the brand's line. The shoes feature a woven cocoon upper to represent Reaves' constant growth as a player. The TPU along the midsole, frontwall, and heel maximizes stability for hard cuts and really locks the wearer's foot into place. The shoes are finished with features like the unique bubble lacing system and Showtime Foam Tech throughout the midsole.
KICKS CREW is a global sneaker marketplace that bridges the gap between the sneaker world's hottest brands and customers from all corners of the globe. They've been along for every step of Austin Reaves' journey with Rigorer and his sneakers, so it's awesome to see the two sides finally get together on an official collaboration. KICKS CREW will also announce the Hunt for the Golden Ticket: placing 17 tickets in random pairs for fans to have a chance at free giveaways and prizes.
All in all, this could be the cleanest Rigorer AR1 we've seen to-date and Austin Reaves has already taken a liking to the colorway, wearing them in-game for the Lakers long before their release. With another championship on the docket, these will help remind Reaves what he's playing for and what this means to his city.
Rigorer AR1 '17 Rings' Release Details
The KICKS CREW x Rigorer AR 1 '17 Rings' will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on April 6, 2024 exclusively on KICKSCREW.com for $110 USD. Fans can sign up on the AR1 event page for a chance to win one of five free pairs. As with all of Austin Reaves' previous releases, these should be limited in nature and sell out quickly, so be sure to have your alarms set on release day for your chance to grab these.
What do we think kicks fam? Are these Austin Reaves' best shoes yet?