A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers were out for some revenge against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. This was after the Bulls snapped LA’s three-game winning streak on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James made his highly-anticipated return in that game, only for the Lakers to suffer a disappointing defeat against the Bulls, who for their part, were more than happy to put a dent in LA’s quest to secure a Play-In spot in the West.

LeBron was back in action again on Wednesday in what has been pitted as a revenge game against Chicago. Early in the game, former Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley tried to get the better of James on an offensive play for the Bulls. LeBron, however, clearly wasn’t buying what Pat Bev was attempting to sell:

You can clearly hear LeBron shout “Hell no!” three times as Beverley tried to fake him out under the basket. James knew he had his ex-teammate trapped, and he was adamant that he was going to block Pat Bev’s shot if he attempted one. True enough, Beverley decided to kick the ball out before receiving the rock back in the corner. Pat Bev then attempted a semi-open corner trey with LeBron contesting, and to James’ delight, Beverley ended up bricking his attempt from distance.

There was a lot of back-and-forth between Beverley and the Lakers, and LeBron James was well aware of all this. He made sure Pat Bev wasn’t going to get one over him on this specific play because James also knew that it would have resulted in even more smack talk from the outspoken veteran.