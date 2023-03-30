A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Windy City Wednesday night for another matchup against the Chicago Bulls, but that’s not the only traveling the four-time league MVP did.

In the game’s first quarter, LeBron James got called for taking too many steps, eliciting a hilarious reaction from Bulls announcer Stacey King.

“Did you bring a passport with you?” King blurted as the replay of LeBron James’ infraction was being played.

"DID YOU BRING A PASSPORT WITH YOU?" Bulls announcers didn't hold back on Bron 😅 pic.twitter.com/38X4n720Se — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 30, 2023

James was trying to get away from the defense of Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he looked to attack the basket, but Nikola Vucevic stepped in and shut the door on the Lakers superstar. LeBron appeared as though he was aiming to drop a pass to Anthony Davis but hesitated and opted to get the ball to somebody else before being whistled for a turnover.

There’s nothing quite like a LeBron James traveling turnover. It happens to even the best of the best in the game, but it does really catches more attention when it’s a future Hall of Famer being caught taking extra steps.

In any case, James and the Lakers need to win this game in order to keep their hopes alive of locking a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The Lakers, who lost to the Bulls 118-108 in LA last Sunday, entered Wednesday’s game with a 36-39 record — good for just ninth in the Western Conference standings.

As for the Bulls, they are also still fighting for at least a Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.