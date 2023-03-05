Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin was at the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday which sparked a funny exchange between Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

Jeff Van Dundy said that Alex Ovechkin should be in the front row and that he might be the greatest athlete in the building. Mark Jackson quickly responded that LeBron James is sitting at the end of the Lakers bench. Van Gundy eventually admitted that Jackson was right.

Jeff Van Gundy: "We got to get [Alex] Ovechkin into the front row. He may be the greatest athlete here." Mark Jackson: "Hold on." JVG: "Maybe." MJ: "There's a dude [LeBron] in tan sitting on the Laker bench at the end." JVG: "Okay. You're right." 🤣pic.twitter.com/QPtdAf0KYM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

Of course, when looking at the resumes, LeBron James passes Ovechkin. Both of them are great, but James is the best player of his generation.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Jackson said, that is no disrespect to Ovechkin, who is number two all time in goals scored with 815 according to NHL.com, only behind Wayne Gretzky with 894. However, Ovechkin has the one Stanley Cup.

Warriors fans might hear that clip with a raised eyebrow as well, as another athlete in the building that could have a case for being a better athlete than Ovechkin is on the Warriors side in Steph Curry. The Warriors dynasty led by his play and his shooting reputation gives him an argument.

Regardless, Ovechkin is a name that is big enough to warrant a front-row seat, even if he isn’t as great as LeBron James.

The game featured the return of Steph Curry to the lineup, while LeBron James sat out once again. However, the Lakers did pull away with a 113-105 win, snapping the Warriors five-game winning streak. Anthony Davis did the heavy-lifting by scoring 39 points.