The Los Angeles Lakers are knocking on (playoff) death’s door right now. The injury to LeBron James threatens to shatter the slim playoff hopes they had after the trade deadline. Their postseason aspirations hinge heavily on Anthony Davis’ availability. With a matchup against the reigning champs on the horizon, it’s worth asking the question: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Warriors?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Warriors

Anthony Davis’ proneness to injury has been a massive talking point throughout his career. Now, the Lakers will need their star to be healthy at least until LeBron James returns. For their game against the Warriors, AD is listed as “probable” on the injury report.

Davis missed a couple of games for the Lakers due to a stress fracture in his right foot. With two days of rest since their loss to the Timberwolves, Davis should be a go for this wildly important game for LA.

The Lakers currently sit at 11th place in the Western Conference, and are one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz (tied for 9th-10th). The Play-In Tournament format expands the “playoff” pool to the tenth seed, giving LA an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs. If the cards align right, they could also position themselves for a home Play-In game!

It’s not going to be an easy for the Lakers, though. This particular game against the Warriors also happens to feature the return of Stephen Curry from his leg injury. If Davis ends up missing this game, LA is in for a long and terrifying night.

So, to answer the question of “Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Warriors”, the answer is most likely yes. For the Lakers’ sake, let’s hope that’s the case.