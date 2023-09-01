Even professional athletes can get starstruck. This was the case when rookies on the Los Angeles Lakers recently met LeBron James.

“I met LeBron today,”Alex Fudge said. “Yeah… It was crazy. I'm not going to lie. I froze up, I just froze up.”

“I did meet him (LeBron James) today,” D’Moi Hodge said. “I met LeBron today… He came up to me like, ‘I’m Bron'… Like, we know you are!”

“I met LeBron for the first time today,” Colin Castleton added. “It was pretty cool. Walked in didn't know he was going to be here.”

LeBron is a celebrity in every sense of the word in addition to being arguably the greatest player ever. He's inspired many young athletes throughout the years. James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, and 19-time All-Star, so it is certainly understandable why the Lakers rookies were in shock while meeting LeBron.

Lakers: LeBron James looking for another championship

LeBron James is trying to cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time. However, many fans still consider Michael Jordan to be the NBA GOAT. If LeBron wants to truly cement his legacy as the best to ever play the sport, then winning at least one more championship will help matters.

Despite heading into his age 38-39 season, LeBron recently proclaimed that fatigue won't be a concern. If Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers can step up and remain healthy, the Lakers project to be a legitimate championship contender. They certainly won't be counted out with LeBron and AD leading the charge.

Meanwhile, the Lakers rookies will surely try to learn as much as they can from LeBron James before he calls it a career.