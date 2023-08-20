It cannot be understated how much Los Angeles Lakers fans already love Austin Reaves. Well, they're going to love Reaves even more after they hear what he said regarding LeBron James' GOAT status.

“My personal opinion, even being a [Kobe Bryant] guy, I think [LeBron James] is the greatest player to ever play,” Reaves said during an appearance at SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"He obviously makes my life so much easier." Austin Reaves on his relationship with LeBron James.#LakeShow | @RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/N2c4ekJD5t — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 19, 2023

Reaves, who earned a four-year, $56 million contract to stay with the Lakers this offseason, cited how The King's impact at all facets of the game has made him standout among all the greats to ever play in the NBA. He added that having James as a mentor has helped him grow tremendously as a player on and off the court.

James and Reaves have built quite a compelling bond since the latter's rise within the Lakers' pecking order. The pair have made some viral moments on the court on multiple occasions, like this classic meme of Reaves looking absolutely clueless to what James was saying.

deceased by Austin Reaves absolutely not getting whatever insane basketball stuff LeBron is seeing pic.twitter.com/KfUa91aE0H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 26, 2022

How about the two just having fun celebrating after Reaves' cold side-step beauty during the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies?

As much as Reaves acknowledges LeBron James as his GOAT, the four-time champ has also recognized the 25-year-old's talent, even though he went undrafted.

Austin Reaves is continuing to prove that he has indeed arrived with his play for Team USA. The Lakers guard has been a standout throughout the country's friendlies. He should be a key cog off the bench for Team USA head coach Steve Kerr throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which begins August 25.