By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth participated in a roundtable discussion ahead of The Match on Saturday. A number of topics were discussed, and Thomas even made a joke at the expense of Woods. However, Los Angeles Lakers fans will be interested in hearing Tiger Woods’ answer after the group was asked about the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate, per Bleacher Report.

“Lakers,” Woods responded.

One has to wonder if Woods simply did not want to get in the middle of the debate, or if his answer was a subtle hint that he’s on Team LeBron. Perhaps, Tiger was hinting that Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant is the correct answer.

In all reality, Woods was probably simply stating his Lakers fandom. Regardless, LA fans won’t mind his answer.

Justin Thomas did not directly answer the question, but said that the answer is “obvious.”

“I think we can just go to the next question can’t we? It’s pretty obvious.”

Rory McIlroy admitted that he doesn’t know “anything” about basketball.

“I’m Irish, I don’t know anything about basketball,” McIlroy said.

The roundtable discussion was entertaining to say the least. And with all eyes on Tiger Woods’ return to golf, The Match has received no shortage of attention.

Woods hasn’t participated in a televised golf event since July due to injury. The Match represents a perfect return for Woods given the laid back energy of the event. Additionally, Woods is teammates with Rory McIlroy who happens to be one of the best golfers in the world.