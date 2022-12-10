By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tiger Woods may be one of the most respected golfers of all-time. However, that does not mean he’s safe from getting roasted by fellow golfers. Justin Thomas threw an old man joke his way in an interview ahead of The Match, per Bleacher Report.

Tiger Woods made a comment referencing his “generation.” And that was when Thomas saw his opportunity to strike.

“Was that back in the ’50s?” Thomas said, a comment that was met with laughter from the audience.

The Match is an event that features a head-to-head battle between two teams of golfers. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to square off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in this edition of The Match. It is the first televised golf event that Woods, who’s been hampered by injuries, will take part in since July.

Although Thomas’ joke may not display it, he is excited to play with Woods, per USA Today Sports.

“I’m sure it will be very entertaining,” Thomas said. “It’s just going to be fun for us. Even if it wasn’t an event on TV, us four would have a blast going out and playing 12 holes together let alone under the lights to what sounds like a really cool golf course. So yeah, it will be a blast.”

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will give Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy a run for their money. But McIlroy has played a terrific brand of golf as of late and profiles as the perfect partner for Tiger as Woods returns to the game.