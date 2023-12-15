The Last of Us Online Canceled Project: Leaked Image Surfaces

Delving into the leaked features and cancellation of Naughty Dog's ambitious 'The Last of Us Online' project.

In an unexpected turn of events, a reputable industry insider recently revealed a screenshot from The Last of Us Online, shedding light on what the now-canceled project might have offered. The revelation comes on the heels of an official announcement from Naughty Dog on December 14, where they expressed hesitation towards fully committing to live service games, ultimately leading to the project's termination. This development left a tangible sense of disappointment among fans of the franchise.

The Last of Us Online was initially conceptualized as a multiplayer extension for The Last of Us Part II. However, around 2019, the project took a significant turn, evolving into a standalone game. In the summer of 2022, Naughty Dog confirmed the existence of The Last of Us Online, sparking considerable excitement among the gaming community. This enthusiasm was short-lived, as the studio decided to abandon the project 18 months later.

Following the official cancellation, Dusk Golem, a well-known industry insider, shared an exclusive screenshot on the ResetEra forums. This image, focusing on the game's main menu, offered fans a rare peek into the canceled project, hinting at Naughty Dog's planned features. Notably, the main menu displayed a ‘BattlePass' tab, indicating a planned adoption of a tiered progression system similar to successful games like DotA 2 and Fortnite.

this might be the only image of The Last of Us Online that we will ever see now that it's cancelled pic.twitter.com/RJac0KR0QW — Kieron 🇵🇸🔻 (@_White_Noiz) December 15, 2023

The leaked image provided insights into various features, including:

A Battle Pass progression system.

A Battle Royale mode named “Survivor Solos.”

“Bunk,” presumably serving as an armory.

An in-game item store.

A Jobs Board feature.

A Study area.

Planned seasonal content.

Further analysis of the leaked content suggested that The Last of Us Online would have included an in-game currency system and a digital store. The mention of seasonal content and the Bunk feature indicated innovative approaches to character customization, drawing parallels to elements seen in Fortnite. This leak also confirmed speculations about a battle royale mode, referred to as Survivor Solos during its development stage.

While there was hope for the return of the multiplayer Factions mode from the original The Last of Us, the leaked image did not confirm its inclusion. Instead, it revealed a Jobs Board, hinting at the possibility of time-limited quests, and a feature labeled Study, potentially related to character customization and progression.

The substantial investment into The Last of Us Online prior to its cancellation has sparked discussions about Naughty Dog potentially repurposing some of its developed systems for future projects. However, given that Naughty Dog's upcoming lineup seems predominantly single-player-focused, there are questions about how much of The Last of Us Online's features could be integrated into these new titles.

This situation underscores the volatile nature of game development, especially in projects as ambitious as The Last of Us Online. For fans, the leaked image serves as a bittersweet glimpse into what could have been a significant expansion of the beloved Last of Us universe. The cancelation not only marks a pivot in Naughty Dog's strategic direction but also highlights the challenges studios face in balancing fan expectations with business decisions.

As the gaming community continues to process this news, it remains to be seen how Naughty Dog will navigate its future in the multiplayer and live service arena. With the legacy of The Last of Us series still strong, there is no doubt that any future projects from the studio will be met with eager anticipation and scrutiny, especially in the wake of this recent development.