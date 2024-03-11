At SXSW, Josh Brener, who plays Murray on The Last of Us, opened up about his return to the popular HBO Max series.
Murray was a talk show host who joked about Dr. Neuman's claims of a fungus wiping out mankind. Though he was featured before the massive human wipeout, it was unclear what exactly happened to him.
So, what's the scoop? Is he around?
Will Murray return to The Last of Us?
Deadline talked to Brener to hear what we can expect in the second season of the intense series.
“This is the mind of Craig Mazin!” the star said, referring to the show's co-creator. “My wife tells him (recently), ‘Josh's parents are excited about how he comes back in the second season' And Craig goes…'Nope!'”
That said, Brener still seemed optimistic about his chances of coming back. He added, “If everyone can become re-animated, it doesn't matter how dead his body is!”
US Weekly reports that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are returning for the second season as Joel and Ellie. Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and Tommy's wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley), will also return.
The second season will likely follow the plot of the video game's sequel (The Last of Us Part II). Beyond that, there's so much to it; there will probably be a third season, though nothing is officially announced.
The second season should be premiering either late this year or early 2025. Things were put on hold during last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but The Last of Us is back in production.
As for Josh Brener and Murray, though they won't be in the second season — who knows? Maybe he'll appear in some way or another down the line.