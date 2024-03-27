Rumors that Pedro Pascal already wrapped on HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 have seemingly been debunked.
Days after scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Pascal wrapped on the series, the report has been disproven. IGN is now reporting that HBO told the outlet these rumors were “not accurate.”
Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Part 2 and The Last of Us Season 2
Why the rumors seemed true
In the Last of Us Part 2 video game, Joel (Pascal) doesn't make it very far. He is beaten to death with a golf club courtesy of Abby, who will be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the upcoming second season.
So, if Pascal was able to get those scenes done, it would make sense that he already wrapped the second season. However, it's also possible that the HBO production hasn't reached that part of the shoot yet or they are using him in flashback sequences. Even in the sequel video game, Joel continues to appear throughout the story in flashbacks.
The Last of Us is a TV adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game. Neil Druckmann, who made the video games, co-created the HBO adaptation with Craig Mazin. The first season followed the plot of the first game very closely with some exceptions.
Bella Ramsey and Pascal star as Ellie and Joel, respectively. The story follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with taking an immune teenage girl, Ellie, across the post-apocalyptic United States safely.
It was a big hit for HBO in both ratings and awards. The first season landed 24 nominations at the Emmys, winning eight awards.
Pedro Pascal's career
Pedro Pascal has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He first gained notoriety for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. From there, he landed a starring role in Narcos and would star in feature films like The Great Wall, If Beale Street Could Talk, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Triple Frontier.
In 2019, he landed his biggest role yet. Pascal plays the title role in Disney+'s Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. He has led three solo seasons of the series and also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. A feature film following the Mandalorian and Grogu is in the works.
He has also starred in Wonder Woman 1984, We Ca nBe Heroes, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Bubble since The Mandalorian fame propelled him. Pascal starred in Strange Way of Life with Ethan Hawke in 2023 and was also in Drive-Away Dolls earlier in 2024.
Coming up, Pascal will be everywhere. He will star in The Wild Robot and Gladiator 2. In the latter film, Pascal stars alongside Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn. Pascal was also cast in Ari Aster's next film, Eddington, with Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.