The team behind HBO's The Last of Us have made no effort to hide their plans of having season two pull from The Last of Us Part 2, especially with the new season's casting. It continued as the series has added four additional names to the cast that will play key roles in bringing the conflict between Ellie and Abby to TV screens.
Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord were all confirmed to be joining the cast of season two, according to Variety. Additionally, they were confirmed to be portraying the characters of Manny, Mel, Nora, and Owen, respectively, for the series' upcoming season.
The four names have all had prolific rises in recent years with a variety of notable supporting roles across TV and film including Riverdale, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Runaways. Ramirez is arguably the most recognizable face of the four, though with his turns in Top Gun: Maverick as Fanboy along with portraying Joaquin Torres in the MCU, who is confirmed to be the new Falcon alongside Sam Wilson's Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.
Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Part 2
As for the characters, fans of the game will recognize these four characters as close allies of Abby who all aided in the death of Joel in the sequel as retribution for the end of the first game. Manny, Mel, Nora, and Owen are subsequently hunted down and killed by Ellie on her quest for revenge against the group.
Abby, herself, is confirmed to be portrayed in season two by Kaitlyn Dever.
The Last of Us season two is currently in production and set to premiere on HBO in 2025.