Sabrina Ionescu put on a shooting clinic Friday night in Game 1 of the New York Liberty's playoff series with the Washington Mystics, pouring in 29 points in the 90-75 win. She also had some support from a fellow NY star in Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, who was seen wearing Ionescu's jersey courtside.

Following the contest, Ionescu and Bridges shared a special moment, with the former Oregon standout making a point of coming over to Bridges.

Check it out:

Mikal Bridges showing love to Sabrina Ionescu after her INCREDIBLE shooting performance 🎯🔥 (via @BrooklynNets)pic.twitter.com/JqFklG45Ei — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

You love to see an NBA star supporting the WNBA. Ionescu certainly made it worth his while, going 10 for 18 from the field and 7 for 13 from three-point land. The 25-year-old was on fire from long range.

In fact, the entire Liberty starting five put in work, all finishing in double digits. Jonquel Jones added 20 points and brought down 12 boards while Breanna Stewart scored 10 points, grabbed eight boards, and dished out four dimes. This is exactly why Sabrina Ionescu and Co. are a favorite to make and potentially win the WNBA Finals.

As for Bridges, he just finished showcasing his talent overseas for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. Although the Americans failed to medal after a shock OT loss to Canada in the third-place game, Bridges certainly made a case for earning a spot on the Olympic squad next summer.

Bridges averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 63% shooting from the field and helped the US force overtime against the Canadians with a buzzer-beating triple.

With the NBA training camp not starting quite yet, you can expect to see Bridges show up to some more Liberty games to cheer on Sabrina Ionescu and the crew in their pursuit of a title.