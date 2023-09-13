Following a disappointing exit at the FIBA World Cup with no medal, USA Basketball now turns its focus to the 2024 Olympics. After sitting out the World Cup, LeBron James has already started recruiting the league's top players to join him in Paris next summer. Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges could be on the shortlist to receive an invite following an impressive showing for Team USA this summer.

James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, all of whom are “prepared to commit” alongside him, according to Shams Charania. Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. Bridges could soon join that group after emerging as Team USA's most consistent performer alongside Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.

The Nets forward showcased his high-level two-way skillset on the global stage, averaging 13.6 points, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while frequently guarding the opposing team's best player. After producing at a star level following a trade to Brooklyn last year, Bridges shot 70 percent on twos and 56 percent from three for Team USA.

Most importantly, the 27-year-old was the USA's most dependable player in the elimination/medal games, averaging 20.0 points and 5.7 rebounds on 20-of-30 shooting (66.7 percent) from the field and 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) from three. Mikal Bridges nearly willed the team to victory in the bronze medal game when he incredibly recovered his own intentionally missed free throw and drained a corner three to tie Canada with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Bridges' ability to mold his game to fit several roles should make him an attractive candidate for head coach Steve Kerr and a star-heavy Team USA next summer. The Villanova product's hard-nosed defense and three-point shooting made him a fan favorite in Phoenix while playing a complementary role to Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Bridges continued to display those skills this summer, along with the growing three-level scoring repertoire he flashed as the Nets' number one option.

Bridges and Edwards are the most likely candidates from this summer's team to earn a spot on the Olympic squad. The former left no doubt when asked last week if he wanted to represent his country next summer:

“I think I’ll never say no. It’s an honor,” Bridges said.

Edwards voiced a similar desire, “I would love to, for sure,” he said.

Among the other players who competed for Team USA at the World Cup, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaren Jackson Jr. could also be in consideration. USA Basketball has won four consecutive Olympic gold medals. Following the conclusion of the NBA season, the team is expected to have a full training camp and preseason tour before the Olympics start on July 26th.