The much anticipated Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty WNBA Finals clash finally morphed into reality. From the beginning of the 2023 WNBA regular season, most fans and media alike predicted that these two teams would the be the last teams standing. But what was supposed to be a heavyweight bout, has suddenly seemed like a mismatch as the Aces have jumped out to a commanding 2-0 lead against the Liberty. The Aces have won the first two games of the WNBA Finals in dominating fashion leading to an NSFW response from Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello as per Alex Philippou of ESPN.

“It's about action now. . .no f**king feelings anymore,” Sandy Brondello said. “We're all disappointed, angry, embarrassed at how we played. I think we have all those emotions, but it's about action now, not emotion. It's about what you can do. Not how you're feeling. Feelings blind us, you know what I mean? It's like, feel them and express them, and get them out. Now focus on what you can control — it's actions not emotions.”

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals is set for Sunday in the Liberty's building and it's a must win to avoid elimination. If the Liberty want to advance to another day and force a Game 4, they will need to show more than they have to this point.

The Liberty have been completely outplayed by the Aces, dropping Game 1, 99-82, and dropping Game 2, 104-76. Brondello definitely knows what it takes to win a championship though as she guided the Phoenix Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title.