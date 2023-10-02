During the 2023 WNBA regular season, it became apparent that the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty were on a collision course for the right to be crowned as champion. The Aces and Liberty both had an embarrassment of riches, combining top-end talent with solid depth to separate themselves from the rest of the league in terms of quality. Now, the only question was whether or not the Aces or Liberty can avoid making any silly mistakes in the playoffs so they could set up what should be a highly-anticipated WNBA Finals matchup.

And on Sunday night, the Liberty finally dispatched of the Connecticut Sun, taking home an 87-84 victory behind 25 points and 15 rebounds from Jonquel Jones as well as 27 points and nine rebounds from league MVP Breanna Stewart to finally book a ticket for Game 1 in the WNBA Finals at the Aces' home of Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8.

This should be a matchup that gets fans' pulses raising, and Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello knows it, acknowledging just how much a matchup against the Aces would act as a good way for the WNBA to promote the league given the amount of talent that should be on display.

“I think it's good. That's the narrative everyone wanted at the start. I didn't particularly like the superteam thing … [but] it's going to be a great series and it's a promotion for the WNBA, isn't it?” Brondello said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Beyond the excitement this WNBA Finals series between two superteams will elicit, Sandy Brondello knows that facing the Aces will be the ultimate test for her squad, the most difficult challenge they'll yet to encounter this season which is only befitting of the occasion.

“It's New York, we haven't done it for so long, but we're playing the champions from last year. I think it's going to be a really competitive series and hopefully more and more people turn their eyes into the game and we can continue to grow it,” Brondello added.

The Liberty will have the benefit of being the presumptive underdogs, so they'll be entering their WNBA Finals clash against the Aces extremely motivated and raring to tip off the action.