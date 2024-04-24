Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, a prominent figure in women's sports, delivered a compelling message to fans about the importance of supporting female athletes financially. Speaking at the TIME100 Summit Wednesday, Wilson emphasized the direct impact fans can have on the growth and sustainability of women's sports.
“Buy that jersey. Go to that game, take someone else, put your money where your mouth is and invest in these women,” she said.
Wilson's call to action comes during ongoing discussions about the disparity in funding and media attention between men's and women's sports. The issue was highlighted at the summit by both Wilson and Olympic medalist fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who together stressed the need for greater investment from both large corporations and individual supporters.
Muhammad highlighted the critical role of big companies in advancing the cause, urging them to “invest in women and invest in the game.”
A'ja Wilson reflects NCAA policy changes
The discussion also veered into the changes in NCAA policies allowing college athletes to earn from their name, image, and likeness or NIL. Reflecting on this, Wilson said such opportunities could have significantly altered her own college experience, emphasizing the potential financial benefits that current athletes can access.
“Obviously, my bank account would be the biggest difference but I just couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that I would have an agent in college,” Wilson said.
She also addressed the importance of athletes maintaining their authenticity and values, especially in sponsorship deals, highlighting her commitment to being a role model for young Black girls.
“When it comes to big sponsorships … I'm like, well, you're gonna get me and I'm not changing that because that's what needs to be seen,” she said. “Black women have been a force; when it comes to the WNBA, this is essentially an organization that was built on the backs of Black women.”
Wilson's appeal for greater financial support comes at a crucial time when women’s basketball is experiencing unprecedented growth in popularity, as evidenced by recent developments in media coverage and viewership numbers.
Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball
The impact of rising stars like Caitlin Clark has been a huge factor in this growth. Clark, the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has already proven to be a massive draw for the league. The Fever announced that 36 of their 40 games will be nationally televised this season across multiple networks including ABC, CBS and ESPN, underscoring the expected rise in viewership tied to Clark’s debut in the league. The coverage is a substantial increase from last year, where the Fever had just one game on ESPN
The national championship game featuring Iowa and South Carolina, where Clark showcased her talents, drew an unprecedented 18.7 million viewers across ABC and ESPN. This record-setting viewership not only surpasses many major sporting events but also serves as a strong indicator of the growing interest and commercial potential within women’s basketball.
This surge in popularity is compelling more companies to consider significant investments in women's sports. An October report from Sports Innovation Lab highlighted that while 83% of brands plan to increase their investment in women’s sports by 2024, currently, only a fraction of sports marketing budgets is allocated to women's sports. The potential for growth is immense, given the increasing audience numbers and the expanding platforms for women's basketball.