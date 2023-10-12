The Las Vegas Aces came away with a dominant 104-76 win over the New York Liberty to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals, and Chelsea Gray explained the key to the win, and surprisingly, it was not the offense.

“Great defense, playing out of our defense, unselfish and just our physicality went up another level starting that game,” Chelsea Gray said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Gray's assertion was most apparent in the first quarter of the game, when the Aces outscored the Liberty 38-19. The Aces started the game on a 19-2 run. The Liberty came back in the second quarter, outscoring the Aces 25-14 to cut the lead to eight, but it was just too deep of a hole to dig out of. The Aces ran away in the second half and took a comfortable win.

As the series shifts to New York for Game 3, the Aces have history on their side. The teams that take a 2-0 best-of-five WNBA playoff series lead are 17-0 all time, according to Philippou. In the WNBA Finals, teams that fell down 2-0 have been swept in seven out of eight instances.

This finals matchup received a lot of hype, and rightfully so, as it seemed as if two super teams were matching up. The Aces have shown up, and demonstrated why they won the championship last year and earned the No. 1 overall seed this year. The Liberty have the talent to make this a series, and it starts in Game 3 at home. It will be interesting to see if they can respond.