As if losing the WNBA Finals wasn’t enough, the New York Liberty and three of its players were fined after deciding not to talk to the media following Game 4 on Wednesday night. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Lane were all fined $2,000 and the Liberty were docked $25,000 “for violating league rules governing postgame media interview access,” according to Ben Pickman.

The Liberty's season ended with a 70-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces as the defending WNBA champions captured a second consecutive title. New York was held under 70 points for the second time this season. Fittingly, the other occurrence came in its season-opening loss to the Washington Mystics back in May.

The Liberty were held to 30 points in the second half and did not hold a lead in the fourth quarter of a must-win game. New York did not lose much this season, coming into the WNBA Finals with nine combined losses in the regular and postseason. The Aces handed them three losses in four games, ending the Liberty's championship run and proving they are the best team in the league.

Fans like to see athletes hold themselves accountable and some were not happy to see several Liberty players, including the three aforementioned starters, skip out on speaking with the media.

It's hard to blame the players for not wanting to talk to the media, especially given the circumstances of losing a championship and having their season end. It's part of an athlete's job though and it's good to see the WNBA keeping their players, including some of their best, in check.