The Las Vegas Aces seemed destined to be returning home for a Game 5 against the New York Liberty. Instead, they will return as back-to-back WNBA champions.

Despite starting point guard Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes unable to suit up for Las Vegas due to injuries, and despite falling behind early by double-digits, and despite some clutch shot-making from Sabrina Ionescu, the Aces escaped Brooklyn's Barclays Center with their second straight title. They are the first WNBA team to repeat since the Los Angeles Sparks pulled it off in 2001 and 2002.

After the thrilling 70-69 Las Vegas victory, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were showing their appreciation for the champions. But also for the amazing quality of play on display.

“What a great game!!! Thank you @nyliberty & @LVAces for leaving it all out there during these @WNBA finals! Congratulations to the #Aces for overcoming all the adversity and coming away with the big win,” lauded veteran NBA player Jason Collins.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who knows a thing or two about stacking rings, chimed in: “Sometimes I just know how to do it better than you! Congrats to The Aces!! Back to back!”

LSU star Angel Reese was quick to send her congrats, while also slyly promoting the return of NCAA women's basketball.

Plenty of Vegas fans were proud to let others know that “A’ja Wilson is the best player in the W right now! Period!”, while others provided unsolicited travel tips to Liberty fans.

Fans loved the amazing final game of the W's season that went right down to the wire. They loved how the Aces handled season-long adversity.

What more could a basketball fan ask for?