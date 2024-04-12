The Monopoly movie has found a producer in LuckyChap Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Margot Robbie's production company is going to get another IP adaptation. Robbie and her co-founders Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will be working with Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate to bring the classic game to life. Lionsgate made the announcement Wednesday at CinemaCon.
Efforts to create a Monopoly have been going on for more than 10 years. There was a plan for director Tim Story and Kevin Hart to make movie, but it didn't push through.
When Lionsgate bought Habsro's film and TV division eOne in December, it also got the rights to Monopoly.
Monopoly was based on The Landlord's Game, created by Lizzie Magie in 1903. The game was created to demonstrate that it's better when an economic system rewards individuals over monopolies hoarding the wealth.
The Parker Brothers were the first to publish the precursor of today's Monopoly in 1935. In 1991, Hasbro absorbed the company. Before it was acquired by Hasbro, Parker Bros. only published two versions at a time: regular and deluxe.
After the acquisition, Hasbro allowed other companies to license their own versions and even asked for the public's opinion when it came to variations to the game. In 1994, USAopoly was given license to publish the San Diego Edition.
It was then followed by other licenses and is now available in 103 countries and 37 languages. In 2015, estimates place Monopoly as having sold 275 million units globally.
Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson released a statement that said that LuckyChap “are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view.”
LuckyChap noted, “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbor.”
In 2023, LuckyChap produced the year's top-grossing film with Barbie, a property made by Hasbro rival Mattel. The movie earned $1.446 billion worldwide as well as eight Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Original Song with Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For.