The Sims is coming to the big screen.
LuckyChap, Margot Robbie's production company with Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, will be producing the feature adaptation of the massively popular simulation game, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The game's publisher, Electronic Arts, will also be part of the production in a creative capacity.
The Sims: Unleash your imagination on screen
The Sims is a life simulation game available on all major gaming platforms. It has sold almost 200 million copies worldwide and is widely considered one of the best-selling video games in history. The Sims is also part of the larger Sims series, which started in 1989 by SimCity.
The games are called sandbox games. It means there are no set goals — with the exception of the later expansion packs and other versions in consoles where goals are introduced in the gameplay. The player gets to create their own virtual people called Sims. They can be placed in houses, their moods directed and their wants satisfied. The houses are either pre-built or the players can build them themselves.
Some of the expansion packs have included vacations, careers in show business, dating, high school life, and some even have fantastic elements such as magic and vampires. There are a variety of characters on offer, but Goth and Landgraab ones are among the most popular.
LuckyChap is a lucky chap(s) indeed
LuckyChap's acquisition of The Sims is serendipitous in the sense that the game shares quite a few similarities with Barbie. Both don't have a set narrative and are largely controlled by their players.
Kate Herron is attached to direct the film. She is best known for having developed IPs such as the Lego films. Her current project in theaters over the weekend is the horror movie Late Night with the Devil.
Herron also directed six episodes of Loki, making her perfect for this project since she has an affinity for turning projects that defy genres. Loki is one of the prime examples since it dealt with multiple universes and timelines, which made it Marvel's most watched series on Disney+.
Following the billion-dollar success of Barbie as well as the widely successful Emerald Fennell-helmed Saltburn, LuckyChap is slowly becoming a formidable Hollywood studio. The studio's most recent project is the Megan Park directed comedy My Old Ass which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be distributed by MGM Amazon Studios.
Aside from The Sims, LuckyChap currently has a full slate of movies coming up such as the feature adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's 2018 novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation which will be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The studio also signed a multi-year, first-look feature film agreement with Warner Bros.
Other projects in the pipeline are a remake of the 1995 post-apocalyptic sci-fi film Tank Girl, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Borderline, a feature adaptation of the novel Whoever Your Are, Honey and an Olivia Wilde-directed Christmas movie Naughty.