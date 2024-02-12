Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment made a huge deal with Warner Bros after their Barbie success.

After the success of Barbie, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office, Margot Robbie‘s LuckyChap Entertainment is ready to work with Warner Bros again. The two parties have come to terms on a blockbuster deal.

A blockbuster deal for Margot Robbie, LuckyChap

It's being reported that Warner Bros and LuckyChap Entertainment have come to a multi-year, first-look feature film agreement. This means that Robbie's company will now be collaborating with the studio more than ever.

“Margot, Tom [Ackerley], and Josey [McNamara], have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment,” Mike De Luca and Pan Adby said in a statement (via Variety). “We are excited to have Margot, Tom , and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over.”

LuckyChap Entertainment was founded a decade ago in 2014. Their inaugural film project was I, Tonya, in 2017. They have since produced the likes of Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman, and Saltburn. Their TV slate include Dollface Maid, and Mike.

In 2023, the company produced Barbie for Warner Bros. The film was the highest-grossing film of the year, making over $1.4 billion worldwide. It has also had a major presence in the awards season and is up for eight Oscars. These include Best Picture and Best Original Song (x2) for “What Was I Made For?” and “I'm Just Ken.”

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars in the world. She first gained notoriety for her performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, and The Legend of Tarzan. Her recent credits include The Suicide Squad, Amsterdam, Babylon, and Asteroid City.