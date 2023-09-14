The Minnesota Lynx had a disappointing start to the WNBA playoffs, losing to the Connecticut Sun 90-60 in Game 1 of their first round series, and head coach Cheryl Reeve detailed what led to the loss.

“We didn't see anything that we didn't think we were going to see,” Cheryl Reeve said, via Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “We just didn't handle it. … For some reason our execution, really at both ends, was not where it needs to be to win a playoff game, especially against these guys.”

Reeve went on to rip the 19 turnovers from her squad.

“That was awful, just awful,” Reeve said of the turnovers, via Voepel and Philippou.

The Lynx will have their backs against the wall in Game 2, facing elimination on the road against the Sun. Reeve said that this is nothing new for her team.

“We've had hard times before, we've gotten smacked before. We were 0-6,” Reeve said, via Voepel and Philippou. “This team always gets up. We're not going to not get up.”

The Lynx were the second team in WNBA history to make the playoffs after starting 0-6 or worse.

For the Lynx to force a Game 3, the team will need better efforts from star players Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller. Napheesa Collier shot 5-12 and scored 14 points, while Diamond Miller shot just 2-9 and scored five points. Kayla McBride had a solid night, scoring 16, but she will need more help from Collier and Miller to put up a better fight as an underdog in Game 2.