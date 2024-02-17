The Lynx continue to make solid offseason moves.

The Minnesota Lynx are hoping to get back to their glory days when they were a perennial WNBA championship contender. They have a solid foundation with a new franchise player in Napheesa Collier and a promising young player in Diamond Miller. Adding solid rotation pieces is the next step for the team. The Lynx made an intriguing move this week with the addition of Ruthy Hebard to a training camp contract, the team announced.

Ruthy Hebard joins the Lynx on a training camp contract but she would appear to have a good shot at making the final roster. The Lynx could use additional depth in the frontcourt. Hebard was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She's played for the Sky for the last four seasons and was a member of the 2021 championship team.

Hebard was not really able to to carve out a consistent role in the Sky's rotation and change of scenery seemed inevitable. She went from averaging double digits in minutes her first two seasons in the NBA to playing less than ten the past two seasons.

Last year she appeared in 19 games for the Sky at around 9.2 minutes per game. She averaged 3.9 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent shooting from the free throw line. Last season the Lynx made it to the playoffs but were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round. The Lynx are hoping to make a longer postseason run in 2024.