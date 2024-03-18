The Minnesota Lynx reportedly announced that they will retire former superstar Maya Moore's No. 23 jersey, per The Sporting News. Moore, one of the greatest WNBA stars of all-time, has inspired many players over the years. Caitlin Clark is among the players who were inspired by Moore.
According to The Sporting News, Moore's number will be retired on August 24. Clark, who recently declared for the WNBA Draft, is expected to be selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. The Fever are scheduled to play the Lynx in Minnesota on August 24.
If Clark is indeed in the building for the ceremony, it would be a special moment without question. Whether Clark is in attendance or not, though, it will be a well-deserved ceremony for Moore. She enjoyed a remarkable career.
Maya Moore's Lynx legacy
Moore is a four-time WNBA champion. She was also a WNBA MVP in 2013.
Moore spent her entire career in Minnesota with the Lynx. She averaged 18.4 points per game on 45.3 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. More also recorded career averages of 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per outing.
She was even better in the playoffs, averaging 19.2 points per contest on 46.6 percent field goal and 39.8 percent three-point shooting. Moore lived for the big moments and never backed down. She wanted to win a consistent basis and accomplished that goal.
Fans of the Lynx will be excited to see Moore's jersey retired. And maybe Caitlin Clark, who could be the next great WNBA superstar, will get to see it in person.