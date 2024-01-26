Both Chris Jones and Lamar Jackson continued to improve their player ratings, while others like Stefon Diggs saw serious drops.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings for the NFL Conference Round games released this week. Both Chris Jones and Lamar Jackson continued to improve their player ratings, while others like Stefon Diggs saw serious drops. Overall, this penultimate player rating release takes into account the player performances this past week.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Conference Round – Conference Round Roster Update

Overall, the most notable player adjustments include:

Lamar Jackson – 98 OVR (+1) Jackson's 4TD performance against the Texans displayed his ability as both a passer and a runner. While you might look at his passing stats and feel underwhelmed, know that he did so against a tough Texans' defense led by a great rookie Head Coach. Should Lamar Jackson win this week in convincing fashion, there should be discussions to put him in the 99 Club.

Chris Jones – 96 OVR (+1) Jones' ability to put pressure on QBs helps make this Kansas City defense so tough. He and the Chiefs' defense held the Dolphins to just one score, and Buffalo to just 24 points. However, they face what is likely their toughest challenge of the season. Will Jones grab a sack or two against Lamar Jackson, or will the leading MVP candidate walk all over him?

L'Jarius Sneed – 88 OVR (+2) Sneed locked down Bills' WR Stefon Diggs as Kansas City contained a relatively successful Bills' offense. However, he faces much more difficult challenge this week against a Baltimore team stacked with receivers. Between Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, OBJ, and Rashod Bateman, all of these receivers have shown flashes in Todd Monken's offense.



Amon-Ra St. Brown – 95 OVR (+3) The Lions' star receiver caught eight passes on 14 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. While the numbers seem low, it shows how much trust Jared Goff has in St. Brown. Along with Rookie TE Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs' skill set as a receiving halfback, make this Lions team loaded with weapons. They'll need all three of them to take on a tough 49ers' defense.

Stefon Diggs – 92 OVR (-3) What happened to Stefon Diggs? He hasn't caught for 100 yards in a game since October. Furthermore, he hasn't scored a touchdown since November. Overall, the star Buffalo Bills' wideout just hasn't seemed as passionate or as productive as he was before. It seems like every year that something is going on with Stefon Diggs, but it's usually never been about his play on the field.



Additionally, several other players received notable boosts to their OVR:

Penei Sewell – 94 OVR (+1)

Jaire Alexander – 93 OVR (+1)

Justin Madubuike – 87 OVR (+1)

Trent McDuffie – 87 OVR (+1)

Justin Herbert – 87 OVR (+1) – Jim Harbaugh hasn't even coached a game yet for the Chargers and Herbert has already somehow gotten better.

Jamel Dean – 86 OVR (+1)

C.J. Gardner Johnson – 86 OVR (+1)

Matthew Stafford – 83 OVR (+1)

However, some players received reductions to their Madden Ratings:

Micah Hyde – 87 OVR (-1)

Cameron Jordan – 86 OVR (-1)

Jordan Love – 81 OVR (-1)

Devin White – 80 OVR (-2)

Overall, that wraps up the Madden 24 Player Ratings for the NFL Conference Championship Round Roster Update. Additionally, check out the full ratings page to see how your favorite players stacked up this week. We look forward to another exciting round of NFL games that features the four best teams in the league.

We found it rather surprising to see that not a single 49ers player received a rating adjustment. However, the 49ers barely escaped with a victory against a young and proven Packers squad. They hope to turn things around this weekend with solid performances from the offense and defense. Additionally, the injury status of star wideout Deebo Samuel should likely add a major factor to the game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. This marks the first time both QBs meet in the postseason, as well as the Chiefs' sixth straight conference game. Furthermore, we're really interested in seeing a hard fought battle between two legendary head coaches (Andy Reid and John Harbaugh).

Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions heads to San Francisco to take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Overall, we look forward to a battle between two teams with great rushing units. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs make a perfect tandem of both speed and power. However, Christian McCaffrey is probably the best running back in the league, and we don't need to waste time proving it to you.

Check out our Simulations of the Conference Games with Madden 24 to see who they selected as the winner. Overall, we look forward to another exciting week, the last one before we approach the Big Game.

