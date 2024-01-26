Former Michigan coach Harbaugh will make key personnel decisions for Chargers

Newly named Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to have full control and the final say on the Chargers roster from this point forward, according to a published report.

.@Schultz_Report breaks down how much power Jim Harbaugh will have with the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/LvIEV9rQww — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh was in an advantageous position while negotiating a new deal to become the front man for the Chargers. He had a successful run as the head coach at the University of Michigan, and that included winning the national championship with the Wolverines.

It was the first time Michigan won a national title since the 1997 season when it shared the title with Nebraska. Michigan had not owned the national title by itself since the 1948 season prior to Harbaugh's success.

The Chargers were favored to return to the playoffs in 2023, but they failed miserably under former head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers finished in last place in the AFC West with a 5-12 record despite the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert, who is widely though of as one of the most talented at his position in the league. Herbert suffered a fractured right index finger last season that caused him to miss four games.

While Harbaugh is clearly on a high following his success at Michigan, he will not get much of a honeymoon period with his new employer. He was the hot name on the NFL's hiring circuit this year, and he will be expected to lead the team to significant improvement in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh will get to pick and choose the players he wants on his roster. In his previous NFL coaching stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh often butted heads with San Francisco's front office about talent acquisition and deployment.