As always, these updates aim to adjust player OVRs and individual stats.

The Madden 24 Conference Championship Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, just in time for the penultimate games of the season. As always, these updates aim to adjust player OVRs and individual stats. However, these updates typically don't add any balance changes or bug fixes. However, they do take into account any FA acquisitions like Zach Erts' signing with the Lions. Without further ado, let's take a look at the next roster update for Madden 24.

Madden 24 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date

As usual, we expect the Madden 24 Conference Championship Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 25th. Despite no TNF matchups for the remainder of the season, we still believe the update should arrive around this time. If not, expect a roster update between Friday and Saturday.

If you're new to Madden 24, check out our guide on how to update your rosters in-game. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and does require an internet connection.

The Penultimate week of the 2023-2024 NFL season sees four teams face off for a chance to play in the big game. If they lose, they'll be packing their bags for Cancun while ignoring social media for the some time. Overall, the final matchups of the week include Chiefs-at-Ravens, and Lions-at-49ers.

Baltimore secured their ticket to the AFC Championship game with an easy win over a young Houston Texans team. Although tied at half 10-10, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens adapted and surged in the second half, outscoring their opponent 24-0 in the final two quarters. They'll host a Kansas City Chiefs team that is making their sixth straight Conference title game.

Meanwhile, the San Fransisco 49ers overcame a tough Packers' unit to advance to the NFC Championship game for the second time in a row (third time in four years). While things almost looked grim for Niner gang, Brock Purdy played well on his game-winning drive, which saw the team take a 24-21 lead. They host a booming Detroit Lions team who everyone is seemingly rooting for this week.

We look forward to another exciting week, and hopefully one with less Taylor Swift camera cuts. Jokes aside, we feel ecstatic for the final games before the Super Bowl.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.