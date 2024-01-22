Some Bills fans are ready for a change

Sunday was supposed to be their time, the moment the Buffalo Bills finally toppled the Kansas City Chiefs on a big stage. A fan base starved for postseason greatness and worn-down by decades of torment was all-too-ready to remove “13 seconds” from their football vocabulary in the AFC Divisional Round.

Instead, Orchard Park was left in shambles once again, reminded of the other two words that have been ingrained in their mind for more than 30 years. “Wide Right.” After Tyler Bass missed the game-tying 44-yard field goal, and the Bills fell 27-24, fans directed their frustrations at multiple individuals, including star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 2020 First-Team All-Pro selection underwhelmed in the face of the Chiefs' elite secondary and devastatingly dropped a Josh Allen pass on Buffalo's final drive that could have possibly punched its ticket to Baltimore. He finished with just three receptions for 21 yards. Diggs declined to speak to the media afterwards.

Robbed of an “all-time” type of throw pic.twitter.com/foyJOdKr20 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 22, 2024

The Bills Mafia wasn't having any of it. “So where does Stefan land next?” one fan said, already assuming Diggs will be on the move this offseason. “He also declined to show up to play today apparently,” another chimed in. Is the 30-year-old truly wearing out his welcome in Buffalo?

Questions about Diggs' morale pop up far more often than anyone cares to see, with a sideline outburst in last year's playoffs already drawing unwanted attention. Add in the fact that he failed to make an impact at home on Sunday, and there is reason to believe that trading the three-time Pro Bowler could be an actual course of action the organization considers.

Replacing Stefon Diggs' overall production would be an arduous undertaking, however. He tallied 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns this past regular season, marking the fourth consecutive year No. 14 has recorded 100-plus receptions, 1,100-plus yards and eight-plus touchdowns.

But agonizing defeats and high-profile blunders certainly make a break-up conversation easier to have, at least as far as fans are concerned. “Trade this man,” one person bluntly said.