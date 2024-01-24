Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson speaks on mindset ahead of AFC Championship bout against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Kansas City is in familiar territory, having won the AFC title in three of the past four years. They've competed in the conference match for five straight seasons, but now it's Baltimore's turn to host the game. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens stand as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with arguably the deepest roster in the league. Jackson spoke on the matchup, sharing insight on the Ravens' mindset.

“To be a champion, you've got to go through a champion. That's pretty much the mindset,” said Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec at The Athletic.

Jackson and the Ravens aren't content with being the No. 1 seed and making it to the conference championship. They have their eyes set on the Lomardi, with Baltimore having the best roster they've had in years. They dominated most of their opponents throughout the 2023 season and Jackson doesn't seem to be taking his foot off the gas any time soon.

“We’re still locked in on the prize that we’re chasing here. The mission isn’t complete.”

The Ravens are favored in the matchup, but Mahomes and the Chiefs can never be counted out. They already went into Buffalo as underdogs and took down the No. 2 seed Bills. Mahomes is chasing his third Super Bowl, while Jackson is working toward raising the Lombardi for the first time in his career. Baltimore has the pieces on both ends of the ball to stop the Chiefs, but Kansas City has experience in these scenarios.