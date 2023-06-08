The Orlando Magic aren't that far off from challenging for, at the very least, a spot in the play-in tournament. Given the trajectories of budding stars such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, not to mention the rock-solid play of Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz at the spine of their team, the Magic won't be lacking for weapons on either end of the floor.

To make things better, the Magic have two more high draft picks to bolster what already was an impressive young core. They landed the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and they continue to reap the rewards of the Nikola Vucevic trade, nabbing the 11th pick as well.

With the sixth overall pick, it's hard to envision the Magic being too cute; one of the Thompson twins, Cam Whitmore, and Jarace Walker should still be on the board by then, and the Magic won't pass up on any of those talents — especially Amen and Ausar Thompson.

However, there's much uncertainty with the Magic's plans at #11. Their roster, at the moment, could use a few upgrades at both shooting guard and small forward — perhaps they target a wing with that pick bearing that in mind. Or maybe they simply take the best player available or swing for the fences with a late NBA Draft riser. Whatever the case may be, the Magic are in a golden position to improve their squad.

With that said, here are three sneaky players the Magic can target with the 11th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Jett Howard

Jett Howard isn't exactly coming off the best of seasons in his lone year at Michigan. Howard shot the ball from deep solidly enough on high volume (36.8 percent on 7.3 attempts per game), averaging 14.2 points in the process — but he doesn't really do much of anything else on the court other than let it fly.

Of course, players of this mold will always have a place in today's NBA; it's not too often that a potential three-point rover stands at 6'8. Howard, if he continues to polish his outside shooting, should be able to get his shots off at anytime due to the potential mismatch problem he poses at the position.

Alas, every other part of his game needs work. His defense, both on and off the ball, require lots of fine-tuning. Howard isn't exactly the fleetest of feet, and he isn't the most locked-in away from the play.

But Jett Howard hasn't even turned 20 yet, so if the Magic end up taking a punt on him, he'll have plenty of time to hone those aspects of his game. In fact, the game should come easy for him in Orlando. He'll have Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero setting the table for him, freeing him up to do what he does best — making it rain from distance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Dereck Lively II

Outside of Victor Wembanyama, this draft class is notoriously light on centers; in ClutchPoints beat reporter Brett Siegel's most recent mock draft, there were only two centers projected to be taken in the first round. Guess who the other one is.

Dereck Lively II, apart from the scarcity of centers, has a ton of merit on his own. He excels as a dive man, but most importantly, his defensive versatility at his size (7'1 with a 7'7 wingspan) makes him such a tantalizing prospect on that end of the floor.

Sure, the Magic already have Wendell Carter Jr. at the position. But behind Carter is a revolving door of centers. Carter isn't the most durable center anyway.

The 19-year old big man out of Duke could give the Magic some important insurance at the center spot.

1. Kobe Bufkin

The Magic don't necessarily need guards; they have Markelle Fultz holding the fort at that position, and if his end to the 2022-23 season was any indication, he looks like a quality starter for the Magic for years to come. Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony can also commandeer the offense — Suggs, in particular, has been a stout defender at the point, while Anthony is more in the mold of a microwave bench scorer.

Thus, drafting Kobe Bufkin — with the 11th overall pick, no less — may not be the best idea. There are other better options for the Magic to take with this pick. Bufkin and Suggs may end up inhabiting similar spaces and roles on the court, rendering one or the other superfluous.

However, Bufkin's composure, undeniable feel for the game, as well as his defensive acumen make him such a solid prospect. The cream always manages to rise to the top, and Bufkin, given his exceptional work ethic, should have plenty of room for improvement. At 6'4, he also possesses solid size, and perhaps if he bulks up, he could even match up against other 3s.